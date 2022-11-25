Morning rain with clearing later today, round two of rain & thunder Saturday night

Good Friday morning! We are starting off the day with damp conditions and cloudy skies, morning temperatures are very mild in the lower to middle 50s.

A few light rain showers will stay with us through mid-morning before the clouds start to thin out, highs today will be warm again in the middle 60s with a steady breeze from the north later today. Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight keeping our temps fairly mild, lows will be in the low to middle 40s by daybreak Saturday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a breezy southeast wind gusting over 20 miler per hour at times, highs will reach the middle 60s with a muggy feel to the day.

We will be tracking another round of widespread rainfall and embedded thunderstorms for Saturday night into early Sunday morning. This rainfall will be heavier with totals ranging from ½ to 1 inch. A few storms could be stronger in nature, there is the possibility of some gusty winds and frequent lightning with any more organized storms. Showers will end quickly Sunday morning, but the clouds will stay with us through the day, highs will be a touch cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday will be a nice start to the work week with sunshine and highs near 60 degrees. Tuesday will bring the chance of isolated rain showers and warmer temps in the middle to upper 60s. We are watching Wednesday for the potential of bringing more rain showers and thunderstorms, some storms could be stronger in nature.

