Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Morning rain with clearing later today, round two of rain & thunder Saturday night

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Friday morning! We are starting off the day with damp conditions and cloudy skies, morning temperatures are very mild in the lower to middle 50s. 

A few light rain showers will stay with us through mid-morning before the clouds start to thin out, highs today will be warm again in the middle 60s with a steady breeze from the north later today.  Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight keeping our temps fairly mild, lows will be in the low to middle 40s by daybreak Saturday.  Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a breezy southeast wind gusting over 20 miler per hour at times, highs will reach the middle 60s with a muggy feel to the day. 

We will be tracking another round of widespread rainfall and embedded thunderstorms for Saturday night into early Sunday morning.  This rainfall will be heavier with totals ranging from ½ to 1 inch.  A few storms could be stronger in nature, there is the possibility of some gusty winds and frequent lightning with any more organized storms.  Showers will end quickly Sunday morning, but the clouds will stay with us through the day, highs will be a touch cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. 

Monday will be a nice start to the work week with sunshine and highs near 60 degrees.  Tuesday will bring the chance of isolated rain showers and warmer temps in the middle to upper 60s.  We are watching Wednesday for the potential of bringing more rain showers and thunderstorms, some storms could be stronger in nature.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
Michelle Clark, 38
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
Friday, rain showers early, partly sunny during the afternoon and remaining mild. Another day...
Showers Overnight & Saturday Night
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF 3 Day Forecast
Rain Tonight & Again Saturday Night