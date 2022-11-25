Deals
The Iron Bowl and its weather history

The weather can vary quite a bit for Alabama’s biggest football game
(WTVY News 4)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.

Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has 37 wins and there has been one tie. The longest win streak by either team in the series is owned by Alabama at nine games.

There has also been some wild weather on game day. Most years the Iron Bowl is pretty tame weather-wise, but that’s not always the case. Occasionally you’ll get an Iron Bowl that features big-time cold, unusual warmth, rain, thunderstorms, and/or wind.

Some of the numbers behind the game itself, and the weather that usually happens on game day.
Some of the numbers behind the game itself, and the weather that usually happens on game day.(WSFA 12 News)

Of the 86 games played, 17 of them featured rain. One of those featured a lot of rain with more than four inches falling over the course of the day. That Iron Bowl is arguably one of the wildest in terms of weather.

Most of the time the Iron Bowl is played on a day with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. That isn’t always the case. Temperatures have been in the 70s multiple times during the game, but temps have also been on the other side of the spectrum a handful of times.

The Iron Bowl weather extremes that have happened in the game's history.
The Iron Bowl weather extremes that have happened in the game's history.(WSFA 12 News)

The warmest average daily temperature measured on Iron Bowl Saturday was 69.5°. That’s the average temperature of the whole day, and is determined by factoring in the day’s high and low temperature.

The coldest average daily temperature measured on an Iron Bowl Saturday is 32.5°. That means the average temperature over the course of the day was barely above freezing! As you can imagine that probably had an impact on the game and players.

This year’s Iron Bowl will be one of not-so-common rainy ones. Rain showers are possible throughout the game in Tuscaloosa, though an all-day rain is not anticipated. Temperatures will be pretty typical in the lower to middle 60s. It will be a breezy day with wind speeds in the 10-20 mph range.

