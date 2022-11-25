Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14

Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for three touchdowns, including a game-winner with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14.

Britten carried it 28 times for 160 yards for UAPB. His 7-yard touchdown opened the scoring in the first quarter and his 11-yarder made it 13-0 early in the second quarter. He capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a 14-yard TD in the closing seconds.

Dematrius Davis was 18-of-30 passing for 272 yards with an interception for Alabama State.

Jacory Merritt had 91 yards rushing and two scores in the third quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Clark, 38
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
Heavily police presence at Anthem Apartment and Cottages
2 people arrested for Huntsville apartment complex shooting, victim expected to survive
Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22.
Cause of structure fire at Polaris determined, no injuries reported
Texas officials said Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested after she burned her boyfriend's house down.
Woman arrested for burning down boyfriend’s house, sheriff’s office says
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

Nashville Predators logo
Husso makes 26 saves, Red Wings shut out Predators 3-0
United Furniture is laying off its employees.
Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers
Hospital bed
Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals risk closing
WILLIAMS-BRICE STADIUM
South Carolina runs over No. 5 Tennessee 63-38; Hooker hurt