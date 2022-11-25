Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men’s health after beating cancer

Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men's health
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men's health(Southern Intrigue Photography)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - An Auburn cheerleader faced the fight of his life before his senior year: he was diagnosed with cancer.

Meet Auburn cheerleader Cameron Monistere.

“My name is Cameron Monistere. I go to Auburn University. This year I graduate in May of 2023. My major is hospitality management with an emphasis in culinary sciences and a minor in business.”

Being a senior in college has its stresses, but the roar of an Auburn game has always been Cameron’s escape.

“Cheerleading has always been my escape from college,” said Cameron.

In between working as a private chef and cheering, Cameron realized he had a swollen lymph node so he went in for testing.

“On June 26, I got a phone call from UAB saying I had been referred to them before I had heard anything from anyone else,” said Cameron.

Just moments later, Cameron was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“So for like five seconds, I was the most scared I had been in my entire life,” said Cameron.

But on the sixth second, something changed.

“And it was more like determination, motivation, how can I beat this. I’ll just add it to my schedule and we’ll figure it out from there.”

He worked doctor appointments at UAB into his already busy schedule, never missing a practice or a game.

“Every Tuesday I would drive up to Birmingham, I would have my treatment. As soon as I was done with it, I would drive back.”

Less than six months later, Cameron is now cancer free, a feeling he describes as a breath of fresh air. Now he uses his experience to encourage others with busy lives to always take care of themselves first.

“I didn’t really have time to think about what was going on with me. And I think that’s the case with a lot of men at college and women as well is that they’re doing so much that they don’t take the time to take care of themselves physically so mentally.”

Cameron now knows if he can cheer for Auburn, continue to cook as a private chef, work towards his degree and beat cancer, he can do anything.

“I figured if I could push through these next few years, or no matter how long; I didn’t know how long it was going to take if I could push through this, life was not gonna be easy, but I’ll say I could go through it confidently knowing that I’ll be fine,” said Cameron.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
Michelle Clark, 38
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

Latest News

The Iron Bowl and its weather history
In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS
In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) breaks away from the Mississippi defense to score a...
Arkansas rockets past #14 Ole Miss behind 3 Sanders’ TDs
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as Western Kentucky defensive back Rome...
Auburn defeats Western Kentucky 41-17