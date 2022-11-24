Rain Tonight & Again Saturday Night

After a warm Thanksgiving Day with some sun fighting through the clouds at times, rain expected tonight. Rain expected after 10 P.M. Low 50s.

Friday, rain showers early, partly sunny during the afternoon and remaining mild. Another day well into the 60s. Friday night, cloudy. Low to mid 40s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and mild. Temps in the 60s. Models continue to slow down the arrival of the next round of rain. With rain holding off until night, the Iron Bowl likely will be dry. Rain expected at night. Rainfall Saturday night will be heavy at times with higher rain totals of an 1-2″ for all locations. Sunday. showers end very early, some sun for the afternoon. Low to mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday, sunny and nice. 60°

Monday, mid to upper 60s Tuesday., Nights in the 40s with a few clouds. Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms. 60s. Cooler temps Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Low to mid 50s. Sunny Friday, near 60°. Early call for next weekend, showers Saturday and sunshine Sunday. High temps 55°-60°.

