HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) employees got to lead the Astronaut Snoopy balloon during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

Corrine Beckinger, a public affairs officer for NASA, said she, Brandon Hancock, and Whitney Sheppard were supposed to be balloon handlers, but got the unexpected opportunity to carry a banner and lead Astronaut Snoopy through the parade.

All three of them support the Space Launch System program at MSFC.

Corrine Beckinger, Whitney Sheppard, and Brandon Hancock support the SLS program at Marshall Space Flight Center. (Corrine Beckinger, NASA MSFC)

A fourth NASA employee, who works with NASA’s Exploration Ground System’s team at Kennedy Space Center, walked with them.

Four NASA employees lead Astronaut Snoopy through the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Brandon Hancock, NASA MSFC)

Astronaut Snoopy wasn’t just flying high at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. Beckinger said a plush doll of Astronaut Snoopy was orbiting the moon aboard NASA’s Orion capsule on Thursday.

NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock, NASA MSFC )

