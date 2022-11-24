Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade(Corrine Beckinger, NASA MSFC)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) employees got to lead the Astronaut Snoopy balloon during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

Corrine Beckinger, a public affairs officer for NASA, said she, Brandon Hancock, and Whitney Sheppard were supposed to be balloon handlers, but got the unexpected opportunity to carry a banner and lead Astronaut Snoopy through the parade.

All three of them support the Space Launch System program at MSFC.

Corrine Beckinger, Whitney Sheppard, and Brandon Hancock support the SLS program at Marshall...
Corrine Beckinger, Whitney Sheppard, and Brandon Hancock support the SLS program at Marshall Space Flight Center.(Corrine Beckinger, NASA MSFC)

A fourth NASA employee, who works with NASA’s Exploration Ground System’s team at Kennedy Space Center, walked with them.

Four NASA employees lead Astronaut Snoopy through the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Four NASA employees lead Astronaut Snoopy through the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.(Brandon Hancock, NASA MSFC)

Astronaut Snoopy wasn’t just flying high at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. Beckinger said a plush doll of Astronaut Snoopy was orbiting the moon aboard NASA’s Orion capsule on Thursday.

NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock, NASA MSFC )

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Clark, 38
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
Heavily police presence at Anthem Apartment and Cottages
2 people arrested for Huntsville apartment complex shooting, victim expected to survive
Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22.
Cause of structure fire at Polaris determined, no injuries reported
Texas officials said Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested after she burned her boyfriend's house down.
Woman arrested for burning down boyfriend’s house, sheriff’s office says
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC )
NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC )
In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS
In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS
We have so much to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day and no one is more keenly aware of...
Alex Dreuke more than thankful on this Thanksgiving Day
It's Turkey Trot o'clock!
It's Turkey Trot o'clock!