Mild and dry for Thanksgiving, rain moves in late tonight

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving! We have partly cloudy skies overhead and some cool spots with temps in the 30s, a few communities to our south are running significantly warmer in the 40s and low 50s.

Cloud cover will begin increasing as we head through the day today, highs will reach the middle to upper 60s with a steady southeast breeze. The early part of your Thanksgiving Day will be dry, but we are tracking rain showers moving in late tonight into Friday morning. Moderate rainfall will become fairly widespread overnight with rainfall totals around ½ inch by daybreak Friday.

A few lingering rain showers will be expected early Friday morning. Cloud cover will thin out a bit for Friday and highs will reach the low to middle 60s. Isolated showers will be possible through the day Friday, be sure to have the umbrella when doing your Black Friday shopping. Saturday will be mostly dry with cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s. We will be tracking a second round of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms for late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. This rainfall will be a bit heavier than Thursday’s rain, rainfall totals over one inch will be possible.

Skies will start to clear out by mid-morning Sunday with afternoon temps in the low to middle 60s. Next week will start off dry, but we will be tracking additional showers and storms by Wednesday.

