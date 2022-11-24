Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Manna House helps local families ahead of Thanksgiving

Local food bank helps before Thanksgiving
By Romario Gardner
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, inflation is that one annoying guest you’ll have to welcome to the table this year.

Director of Manna House, Fran Fluher says that the rise in food prices has caused a surge in the need for food assistance.

“They’re facing a lot of challenges just economically and they just can’t quite make it,” says Fluher “But they want to have Thanksgiving for their family too.”

According to the Farm Bureau, the total cost of the traditional ingredients is more than eighty dollars. That’s an increase of about 20% since last year.

Manna House’s needs assessment survey says 71% of people who were in line this year had a full-time job. That’s compared to 42 percent the year before.

That increase is part of the reason why some volunteers decided to help out for the holiday.

“As we go home and celebrate with our family, we have food on our table,” said Rosalie Thurman,” But these people that are coming through the line have no food.”

Local parent Ashli Lovelady believes organizations like these help put food on the table for this season.

“Food banks are very important- especially this time of the year. Me, I’m a single parent, and I have three children. I’m working a job right now, but it’s not paying very much and I got cut off from my food stamps. So you know, it’s good to be able to help the community right now. It’s a lot of single parents out here who don’t have help.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Clark, 38
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
Decatur Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
Heavily police presence at Anthem Apartment and Cottages
2 people arrested for Huntsville apartment complex shooting, victim expected to survive
Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22.
Cause of structure fire at Polaris determined, no injuries reported
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Local food bank helps before Thanksgiving
Local food bank helps before Thanksgiving
Florence man held on $1.6 million bond for producing, distributing child pornography