Florence man held on $1.6 million bond for producing, distributing child pornography

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department have arrested a man for producing and distributing child pornography.

On Tuesday the Florence Police Department received information on the possible presence and sharing of child pornography from a source in Florence sent by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to officials during an investigation, a juvenile victim was identified. Officials were also able to obtain information to receive a search warrant for the home of Steven Canady, 62.

On Wednesday morning, detectives with the Florence Police Department executed the search warrant and located evidence. Canaday was arrested and charged with the following counts:

25 counts of possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter contain visual depiction of persons 17 years of age involved in obscene acts

25 counts of dissemination or public display of obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts

5 counts of production of obscene matter contained visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

Canady is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $1,625,000 bond.

