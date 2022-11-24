Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Florence man held on $1.6 million bond for producing, distributing child pornography

Steven Canady, 62
Steven Canady, 62(FPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department have arrested a man for producing and distributing child pornography.

On Tuesday the Florence Police Department received information on the possible presence and sharing of child pornography from a source in Florence sent by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to officials during an investigation, a juvenile victim was identified. Officials were also able to obtain information to receive a search warrant for the home of Steven Canady, 62.

On Wednesday morning, detectives with the Florence Police Department executed the search warrant and located evidence. Canaday was arrested and charged with the following counts:

  • 25 counts of possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter contain visual depiction of persons 17 years of age involved in obscene acts
  • 25 counts of dissemination or public display of obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts
  • 5 counts of production of obscene matter contained visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

Canady is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $1,625,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Clark, 38
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
Decatur Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
Heavily police presence at Anthem Apartment and Cottages
2 people arrested for Huntsville apartment complex shooting, victim expected to survive
Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22.
Cause of structure fire at Polaris determined, no injuries reported
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested

Latest News

UAH, FBI warns students about “sextortion” scams
State Supreme Court reverses UAH student’s lawsuit dismissal
UAH Student's lawsuit that claims campus violates free speech proceeds
Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22.
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School