Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Deputies capture and free turkey that broke into a person’s home

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office pardoned the turkey from any criminal damage charges. (SOURCE: DOUGLAS COUNTY SO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in Kansas is sharing a story that is relevant to this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Lawrence said they have recently pardoned a turkey from any criminal damage charges.

They said the turkey, named Tom, broke through a window and entered a person’s home on Nov. 10.

Fortunately, two deputies were able to get the bird out of the home without too much difficulty and set him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Clark, 38
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
Decatur Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
Heavily police presence at Anthem Apartment and Cottages
2 people arrested for Huntsville apartment complex shooting, victim expected to survive
Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22.
Cause of structure fire at Polaris determined, no injuries reported
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Paramedic in Canada responds to her own teenager's death
The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where...
Official: 4 Philadelphia teens shot in apparent drive-by near high school