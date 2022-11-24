Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Deals
By Gina Benitez
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store.

According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities say this person went into the store and tried to return a bottle that appeared broken.

When employees said they could not accept the bottle back things got dicey. Police say the suspect started knocking over bottles and cigar racks and even went after the store’s computer.

Authorities are hoping someone out there recognizes her and other offenders in the area.

Officers say Christopher Colley took a motorcycle worth more than $7,000 that did not belong to him.

Tevin Peoples is charged with aggravated assault after detectives say he shot someone.

Leiko Brooks is charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling after officials say he fired a gun into a home.

Joe Corn is wanted for not registering his sex offender status with local law enforcement.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

