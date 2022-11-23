Deals
Watch a Madison engineer turned baker compete on Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISONAla. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Frescia Malone is known on Instagram as Sweet Treat Therapy, her cookies are pretty much viral.

From your phone screen to the TV screen, she’s joining a whole new team on Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge”! The show is hosted by Ree Drummond, aka, The Pioneer Woman, and Eddie Jackson.

Malone, along with four other crafty cookie makers, are racing against time to bake their own versions of Mr. and Mrs. Clause and even a Christmas tree greenhouse.

Malone started her career as an engineer and decided to give baking a shot. Turns out, she’s really good at it. She’s known for her creative confections and custom cookie art.

You can watch her compete on the Christmas Cookie Challenge on Sunday, November 27 at 7 p.m., or stream it on Discovery+.

