Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

No incident occurred at the school and there was no threat to students or anyone else at the school. (Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot.

According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.

That driver then ran away.

Police were called and secured the school.

Investigators say there was no threat to students or anyone else at the school.

