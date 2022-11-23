Deals
Switchfoot is bringing a ‘California Christmas’ to Huntsville

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we’re all getting ready for the holidays, Switchfoot is preparing to bring everyone a very “California Christmas.”

The rock band is known for hits like “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move.” About 20 years later, the guys are still rocking out and making new music together.

Right now, they’re getting ready to hit the road with their Christmas tour, “This is our Christmas Tour.” With two holiday albums under their belt, the band is bringing the crowd a stripped-down, campfire style Christmas show. Then, they plan to add a little rock and roll to the evening.

The second stop of the tour is coming to the Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Sunday, November 27 at 7 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit Switchfoot.com.

