Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Sunny & Warm this Afternoon, Rainy for the Thanksgiving Weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather certainly cooperating for one of the, if not, busiest travel days of the year. Sunshine, 60s. Likely the best day of the week! Increasing clouds tonight, remaining dry. not as cold as recent nights. Low temps in the low to mid 40s.

Thanksgiving, any sun will be during the morning hours, clouds for much of the day. Models have been back and forth with the onset of the rainfall, but rain will likely arrive during the evening. Rain overnight. Mild overnight, around 50°. Friday, rain through 10 A.M., cloudy for the afternoon. Low to mid 60s and mild. Friday night, another round of rain overnight. Around 50°.

Saturday, rain likely. Around 60°. Rain will be heavy at times. Iron Bowl looks to be a wet one. Saturday night, rain ends early, clearing late. Mid-40s. Sunday, sunny and nice. Near 60°. Monday and Tuesday, sunny and pleasant. Low to mid 60s. Wednesday, cold front brings another round of showers and clouds. Low to mid 60s. Thursday and Friday, a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
Michelle Clark, 38
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
Heavily police presence at Anthem Apartment and Cottages
2 people arrested for Huntsville apartment complex shooting, victim expected to survive
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested
Former East Limestone teacher marries student he allegedly had sexual relations with
Former East Limestone teacher married student he allegedly had sexual relations with

Latest News

WAFF 6 a.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF 6 a.m. Wednesday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Beautiful Day Today...Rain Moves In Late On Thanksgiving
WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast