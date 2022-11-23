Sunny & Warm this Afternoon, Rainy for the Thanksgiving Weekend

The weather certainly cooperating for one of the, if not, busiest travel days of the year. Sunshine, 60s. Likely the best day of the week! Increasing clouds tonight, remaining dry. not as cold as recent nights. Low temps in the low to mid 40s.

Thanksgiving, any sun will be during the morning hours, clouds for much of the day. Models have been back and forth with the onset of the rainfall, but rain will likely arrive during the evening. Rain overnight. Mild overnight, around 50°. Friday, rain through 10 A.M., cloudy for the afternoon. Low to mid 60s and mild. Friday night, another round of rain overnight. Around 50°.

Saturday, rain likely. Around 60°. Rain will be heavy at times. Iron Bowl looks to be a wet one. Saturday night, rain ends early, clearing late. Mid-40s. Sunday, sunny and nice. Near 60°. Monday and Tuesday, sunny and pleasant. Low to mid 60s. Wednesday, cold front brings another round of showers and clouds. Low to mid 60s. Thursday and Friday, a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures in the 50s.

