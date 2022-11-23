Shooting outside of Huntsville apartment complex leaves one with life-threatening injuries, three suspects detained

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with life-threatening injuries, officials say.

The shooting took place at Anthem Apartments and Cottages located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives in the apartments says they heard gunshots and were being advised to return to their apartments.

According to Lieutenant Thigpen with the Huntsville Police Department, three suspects are being detained as they wait for investigators to arrive.

Lieutenant Thigpen says the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials also believe there may be a second offender and are working to bring in K9 units to look for the suspects.

A fire official on the scene says two buildings in the complex are without power due to a car crashing into a utility pole.

A witness on scene sent in this video of officers using a flashlight to search a particular apartment.

