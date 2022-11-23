Deals
Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike

Emily Sotelo
Emily Sotelo(New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire.

Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike.

According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off the morning of her disappearance at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. She had an intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume.

Sotelo was reported missing several hours later.

Pemigewasset Valley Seach and Rescue Team released that as of Nov. 21, no information on Sotelo’s current whereabouts is known.

60 ground searchers representing multiple governmental agencies and search and rescue teams are surveying the area as well as the areas surrounding. Helicopters are also being used when weather permits.

Sotelo is a sophomore at Vanderbilt University majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology.

Vanderbilt University’s Dean of Students emailed students a statement regarding Sotelo.

“We hope Emily is found safe and are monitoring for any news of her welfare. We are in touch with her family members and have offered our support during this incredibly challenging time.

If you find yourself in need of support, please do not hesitate to contact the following resources.”

G. L. Black, Vice Provost and Dean of Students

Sotelo is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.

Any hikers who may have encountered Sotelo along her intended route, or anyone with information on her whereabouts, are asked to notify New Hampshire State Police at (603)271-1170.

