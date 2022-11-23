PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!
Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits.
NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot.
