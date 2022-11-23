Deals
MLGW warns of scammers targeting customers

Memphis Light, Gas and Water
Memphis Light, Gas and Water(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MLGW is warning customers of scammers posing as employees and asking customers to buy MoneyPak cards at CVS or Walgreens to avoid interruptions in their service.

According to MLGW, employees will never call and demand money. They will also never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid debit card, scratch off the number on the back and share it with an employee over the phone In order to make a payment on a utility bill.

Customers who have fallen victim to scammers should report it to the police.

