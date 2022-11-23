Man charged for false alarms, assaulting correctional officer in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested by officers with the Florence Police Department after he allegedly pulled multiple fire alarms at a local apartment complex.

According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, Jason Ruano, 43, was charged with rendering false alarm. He was arrested on Nov. 22 after he pulled fire alarms at Courtview Towers.

Once he was arrested and taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, he was charged with second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Ruano bit a correctional deputy on the hand during a search. His bond was set at $5,000.

