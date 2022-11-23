If you’re decorating your home for the holidays, here is what you need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Unless you started celebrating on November 1, the day after Thanksgiving is the unofficial start to Christmas.

Once everyone is full of Thanksgiving food and looking for something to do, staying in comfy clothes and decking the halls sounds like the perfect way to pass some time.

South and Pine in Madison is stocked for the season with some of the cutest pieces for around the house! We’re checking out gorgeous yet simple table accessories, throw pillows, outdoor pieces and more.

To shop yourself, visit South and Pine on Main Street in Madison. Or visit their Instagram and website, southandpine.com. Also, the shop will be open for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!

