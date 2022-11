MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a fire in Madison.

Employees are being sent home after a structure fire broke out at Polaris Industries located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway.

Officials are asking motorists the avoid the area. A 48 News crew is on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.