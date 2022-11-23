Deals
Huntsville apartment complex shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries, three suspects detained

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday.
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex left one victim with life-threatening injuries, officials said on Tuesday night.

The shooting took place at Anthem Apartments and Cottages located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives in the apartments said they heard gunshots and were advised to return to their apartments.

According to Lieutenant Thigpen with the Huntsville Police Department, three suspects were detained.

Thigpen said the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials also believe there may be a second offender.

A fire official on the scene said two buildings in the complex were without power due to a car crashing into a utility pole.

A fire official on the scene says two buildings in the complex are without power due to a car crashing into a utility pole.(WAFF)

A witness on scene sent in this video of officers using a flashlight to search a particular apartment.

Officers searching Anthem Apartments and Cottages for shooting suspect

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

