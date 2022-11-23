Deals
Easy, last-minute Thanksgiving recipes from Sugar Pusher

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Thanksgiving is literally one day away and if you still have no idea what to bring our friend Ally, known as Sugar Pusher on Instagram, has some great ideas!

First up, she’s showing us how to make a great little app or side dish to snack — bacon-wrapped dates!

No Bake Pumpkin Pie

Next up, this no-bake pumpkin pie will be one of easiest, most delicious desserts on the table!

Cranberry Sauce

And what’s Thanksgiving without a little bit of cranberry sauce on the side? It goes with everything, and Sugar Pusher has a delicious recipe that will have you kissing that can goodbye.

