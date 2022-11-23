Deals
Defense attorney comments on former East Limestone teacher marrying student

Defense attorney on former teacher marrying student
By Romario Gardner
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former East Limestone High School teacher accused of having sex with a student will return to court as a married man to the alleged victim.

Thomas Tucker, 25 is heading back to court to ask the judge to lift his bond restrictions. Tucker and the alleged victim were lawfully and legally married on Nov. 8 despite the bond restrictions.

The bond included not having any contact with his alleged victim and not attempting to communicate with the victim.

On Sept. 17, Tucker who was a special education teacher and coach was first arrested for engaging in sex acts with a student. He has since resigned from the role.

Tucker’s defense attorney Nick Lough says his client has not violated his bond conditions with this marriage but it is legitimate.

“It’s a binding document, it’s part of the record,” said Lough, “We just thought it was obviously something the court would want to know. Are they really married or are they just saying that they are married and this is proof of that? Obviously, all we can do is bring the facts to the court.”

Tucker’s hearing for the motion to strike those certain bond conditions is set for Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

