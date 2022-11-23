Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Cause of structure fire at Polaris determined, no injuries reported

Huntsville Fire & Rescue on the scene of structure fire at Polaris
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The cause of a structure fire at Polaris Industries on Tuesday night has been determined.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue sent four fire trucks to the call off of Greenbrier Parkway just after 7 p.m. Employees of Polaris were sent home shortly after the fire broke out.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Marshal Trent Bennet say the department believes the fire to be accidental.

“It seemed to have started in the dust collector and at this time that’s what we’re going to have it labeled as,” Bennet said.

According to officials, no injuries were reported. WAFF 48 has contacted Polaris for a statement but has not received a response yet.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
Michelle Clark, 38
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
Heavily police presence at Anthem Apartment and Cottages
2 people arrested for Huntsville apartment complex shooting, victim expected to survive
Police say 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with capital murder for the killings...
Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested

Latest News

Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn
Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn
Jason Ruano
Man charged for false alarms, assaulting correctional officer in Florence
Emily Sotelo
Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire
No incident occurred at the school and there was no threat to students or anyone else at the...
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan remains blocked.
Applicants receiving notifications about student loan forgiveness