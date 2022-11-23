Cause of structure fire at Polaris determined, no injuries reported

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The cause of a structure fire at Polaris Industries on Tuesday night has been determined.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue sent four fire trucks to the call off of Greenbrier Parkway just after 7 p.m. Employees of Polaris were sent home shortly after the fire broke out.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Marshal Trent Bennet say the department believes the fire to be accidental.

“It seemed to have started in the dust collector and at this time that’s what we’re going to have it labeled as,” Bennet said.

According to officials, no injuries were reported. WAFF 48 has contacted Polaris for a statement but has not received a response yet.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.