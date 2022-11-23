Beautiful Day Today...Rain Moves In Late On Thanksgiving

Temperatures are cold this morning ranging in the upper 20s to upper 30s, so make sure you are dressing warm before you head out the door for your early morning commute. Expect a nice warm up as we head into your mid to late morning hours and afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be back near average in the low to mid 60s and we’ll be staying rain-free, so today would be a great day to take care of any last-minute Thanksgiving errands. A few passing clouds are likely by the evening hours, and this should keep temperatures warmer overnight. Overnight lows will be falling into the low and mid 40s.

Your Thanksgiving Day is looking pleasant for the first half of the day at least. Highs will top back out in the low to mid 60s and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon. If you have any outdoor activities planned for the holiday, make sure you do them sooner rather than later because rain will start pushing in from the west by the evening hours. Widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue to move west to east across the Tennessee Valley overnight and into a good chunk of your Friday, so keep the rain gear handy for any Black Friday shopping. You’ll likely see a lull in the rain during the late afternoon and early evening hours before a second round of potentially heavy rain moves in Friday night and continues into Saturday. Rainfall totals from Thursday to Saturday could amount to two to four inches.

Rain should be exiting overnight Saturday into Sunday morning based on latest model guidance and we’ll see drier conditions through the rest of your weekend. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 50s to low 60s, and temperatures next week are trending near normal for this time of year in the low to mid 60s.

