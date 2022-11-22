Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.

According to the Morgan County Coroner, Cody Kube, 34, who was on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.