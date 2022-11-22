Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Texas man arrested in connection with two Lawrence Co. burglaries

Marvin Ferguson, 41 of Houston, Texas
Marvin Ferguson, 41 of Houston, Texas(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office aided by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force has arrested a suspect connected to two burglaries in Lawrence County.

According to the LCSO, on the morning of June 11, 2022, Midtown Pharmacy and an ALFA insurance office were burglarized and received heavy damage as a result of the burglaries. Several items including prescription medications were taken from Midtown Pharmacy.

With help from the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify Marvin Ferguson, 41 of Houston, Texas as the suspect from evidence recovered at the scenes.

Felony warrants were obtained for Ferguson and he was arrested in Kansas following an alleged burglary in October. He was held in Kansas until the LCSO was able to extradite him to Alabama.

Ferguson was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and was charged with three counts of criminal mischief, five counts of burglary 3rd degree and theft of property 2nd degree. He is being held on a $22,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former East Limestone teacher marries student he allegedly had sexual relations with
Former East Limestone teacher married student he allegedly had sexual relations with
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob...
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
Decatur Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location
Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42 of Hartselle
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office found escaped inmate dead in Falkville

Latest News

Michelle Clark, 38
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
Members of Alabama’s Challenge and Operation Iron Ruck pose with a proclamation from Governor...
Iron Ruck march set to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention
FBI held ribbon cutting ceremony for North Campus, Operations Building at Redstone Arsenal
FBI held ribbon cutting ceremony for North Campus, Operations Building at Redstone Arsenal
Catherine Findley
2 foreign exchange students removed from Valley Head woman’s home in drug investigation