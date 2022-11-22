Texas man arrested in connection with two Lawrence Co. burglaries

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office aided by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force has arrested a suspect connected to two burglaries in Lawrence County.

According to the LCSO, on the morning of June 11, 2022, Midtown Pharmacy and an ALFA insurance office were burglarized and received heavy damage as a result of the burglaries. Several items including prescription medications were taken from Midtown Pharmacy.

With help from the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify Marvin Ferguson, 41 of Houston, Texas as the suspect from evidence recovered at the scenes.

Felony warrants were obtained for Ferguson and he was arrested in Kansas following an alleged burglary in October. He was held in Kansas until the LCSO was able to extradite him to Alabama.

Ferguson was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and was charged with three counts of criminal mischief, five counts of burglary 3rd degree and theft of property 2nd degree. He is being held on a $22,500 bond.

