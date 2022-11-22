Deals
Shop more than 60 vendors at the Black Friday Boutique Market

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On the day after Thanksgiving, you’re either sleeping in and eating leftovers, or you’re waking up at the crack of dawn and piling in the car with your wallet ready to go for Black Friday.

This year, the place you want to go is the Black Friday Boutique Market at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.

More than 60 vendors across north Alabama are coming to one place for a perfect one-stop shopping event. Shop women’s/men’s apparel, accessories, home decor, gift items, food and more.

If you’re an early riser, you’re in luck. The event begins at 6 a.m. on November 25th with a surprise for the first 20 people in line. It’s happening indoors, rain or shine, until 6 p.m.

There is no entrance fee and parking is free.

For more information, visit the Black Friday Boutique Market.

