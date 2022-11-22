Deals
Second suspect charged with child pornography, trafficking after FBI search in Madison neighborhood

The first suspect, William Spearman, was arrested on Nov. 2 in the Pebblebrook subdivision.
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PALM BEACH CO., Fla. (WAFF) - On Nov. 2 a Florida man was arrested in a Madison neighborhood on child pornography and trafficking charges.

William Spearman, 56 was raided by the FBI along with the Madison Police Department after officials believed he shared URL links via a website with a group of 10 or more people.

In court documents filed on Nov. 18, another man linked to the case was named.

Gregory Good was charged, along with Spearman, with conspiracy to advertise child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child pornography. Spearman was also charged with engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.

Good’s and Spearman’s conspiracy to advertise child pornography charges come with a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years with a mandatory minimum of 15 years. The mandatory max supervised release is life with a mandatory minimum term of 5 years and $250,000 fine and a $5,000 special assessment.

Good’s and Spearman’s conspiracy to distribute child pornography charges have a maximum 20-year prison term with a minimum of 5 years. Maximum supervised release is life with a minimum of 5 years and a $250,000 fine and a $5,000 special assessment.

Spearman’s engaging in a child exploitation enterprise charge comes with a maximum life imprisonment sentence with a 20-year mandatory minimum term, supervised release for life with a minimum term of 5 years. The max fine is also a $250,000 fine and a $5,000 special assessment.

The court also ordered Good and Spearman to forfeit any books, magazines, periodicals, films, videotapes or other matter that contains any visual depiction which was produced, transported, mailed, shipped or received. Spearman was also ordered to forfeit the property located at 115 Rolling Lea Place in Madison.

