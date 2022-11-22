Deals
Second suspect arrested in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout

Suspect arrested in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
By Javon Williams and Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly two weeks after the shooting occurred, and one week after the first arrest, a second man has been arrested for a shootout that occurred in the parking lot of an Athens Walmart.

On Nov. 14, officers with the Athens Police Department arrested Tywan Jones. He has been charged with reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

A week after Jones was arrested, the Athens Police Department arrested Demarious Hamilton on Nov. 21. Hamilton is facing the same charges as Jones.

Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 8. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot.

According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people and moved to the parking lot where shots were exchanged. Several cars were hit by gunfire.

Jones’ bond was set at $11,000, he has since posted bond.

The Athens Police Department says that it has active warrants for another subject in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

