Morning showers lead to clearing skies later today

Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking some light rain showers moving in from the southwest early this morning, most communities will see little to no rainfall for the morning commute.

Skies will start off partly to mostly cloudy this morning with chilly temps in the middle 20s to lower 30s, frost will not be a widespread issue. Morning showers will end and skies will clear through the day, highs will be warmer in the upper 50s with a calm wind. Clear skies will stay with us overnight into Wednesday morning, lows will drop into the middle 30s. Wednesday will be a great day to get any Thanksgiving errands ran as we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 60s.

Thanksgiving Day will start off mostly cloudy and dry, temps will be mild in the low to middle 60s. By Thursday afternoon and early evening, widespread rain showers will push in from the west. Rainfall will pick up in coverage and intensity overnight into Friday morning, rainfall could be heavy at times with isolated rumbles of thunder. Showers will continue for the morning into the early afternoon for Black Friday shopping. A second wave of rain and thunderstorms will move through the Tennessee Valley late Friday night into Saturday. Rainfall totals for Thursday through Saturday will be in the 1 to 3 inch range.

Skies will dry out by Sunday leaving us with clearing skies and highs in the middle to upper 50s. Next week looks to be trending more seasonal with high temperatures staying in the low to middle 60s.

