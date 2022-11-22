Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office found escaped inmate dead in Falkville

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located an inmate who walked off on the job dead on Monday night.

According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office PIO Mike Swafford, 42-year-old Darrell Reeves was found in the woods along the train tracks in Falkville. Reeves was discovered after a CSX operator called in a check well-being call.

Officials say the preliminary indication is a suicide, this is an active death investigation.

Reeves was a Trustee working with the Town of Falkville and was in jail on a Probation Revocation warrant for drug charges.

