Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office found escaped inmate dead in Falkville

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located an inmate who walked off on the job dead on Monday night.

According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office PIO Mike Swafford, 42-year-old Darrell Reeves was found in the woods along the train tracks in Falkville. Reeves was discovered after a CSX operator called in a check well-being call.

Officials say the preliminary indication is a suicide, this is an active death investigation.

Reeves was a Trustee working with the Town of Falkville and was in jail on a Probation Revocation warrant for drug charges.

