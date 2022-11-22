Meet the teenager who started The Tree Lot in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “You never thought there would be a tree lot here in Rogersville, Alabama,” said Tanner Owens, the 16-year-old with a Christmas tree business.

That’s because the small town outside of Florence only has about 1,300 people living there, according to the 2021 U.S. Census. But in a tight-knit community like this, it works.

Owens started The Tree Lot when he was just 14-years-old as a way to make money. Even in a small town, almost everyone is buying a Christmas tree during the holidays. Some people even drive out of the way just to visit his lot because they support the folks behind it.

It’s 2022, you can get a tree anywhere. But when it comes to supporting your neighbors and creating memories with the people you love, it’s places like The Tree Lot that endure.

The Tree Lot is located at 874 County Road 606 in Rogersville.

