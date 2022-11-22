Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Madison Fire and Rescue on scene of apartment complex fire, five units displaced

Madison Fire and Rescue on scene of apartment complex fire, five units displaced
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire and Rescue is on the scene of an apartment fire in Madison.

The fire happened at the Madison Pines Apartment Homes complex on Gillespie Road. Officials on the scene say once units arrived they were met with heavy fire and smoke.

Officials on the scene say once units arrived they were met with heavy fire and smoke.
Officials on the scene say once units arrived they were met with heavy fire and smoke.(MF&R)

According to Ryan Gentry, the fire is currently out and units are providing overhaul. No injuries were reported and five units were displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A 48 News crew is on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police arrest two people after chase.
Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville
A plantation house was completely destroyed in a fire Friday night.
Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire
Former East Limestone teacher marries student he allegedly had sexual relations with
Former East Limestone teacher married student he allegedly had sexual relations with
A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob...
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.

Latest News

Prisoner executions on hold
Aerojet Rocketdyne set to expand in Huntsville with new manufacturing facility
death penalty
Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as Gov. Ivey orders review of capital punishment procedures
Second suspect charged with child pornography, trafficking after FBI search in Madison neighborhood
Madison Fire and Rescue on scene of apartment complex fire, five units displaced