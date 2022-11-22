Madison Fire and Rescue on scene of apartment complex fire, five units displaced

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire and Rescue is on the scene of an apartment fire in Madison.

The fire happened at the Madison Pines Apartment Homes complex on Gillespie Road. Officials on the scene say once units arrived they were met with heavy fire and smoke.

According to Ryan Gentry, the fire is currently out and units are providing overhaul. No injuries were reported and five units were displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

