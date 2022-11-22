Huntsville waste removal crews operating on shifted routes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville (SWDA) announced that it would operate on shifted routes while trucks await repair.

In a Facebook post posted Monday, the SWDA announced that crews were finishing the first Friday routes and starting the second Monday. They ask that people only report misses for those collection times.

Along with the shifted routes, the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) says that RANA collections are delayed up to seven days.

According to the SWDA, a contractor has brought in additional trucks from other locations while five of the seven trucks owned by the company are waiting for repairs.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.