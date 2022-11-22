Deals
How to make a graze table for Thanksgiving with The Occasional Chef

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re not cooking this week, or maybe this holiday season, but you still want to contribute, our friend Casey from The Occasional Chef is showing us how to make an AMAZING charcuterie spread!

She’s sharing tips on how to make a large graze table for all of your guests, or you can break it down to one board for you and a few others.

For more amazing tips or to order your own board, follow The Occasional Chef on Facebook and Instagram.

