FBI held ribbon cutting ceremony for North Campus, Operations Building at Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday the FBI along with Senator Richard Shelby and partners in the United States Army, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of its North Campus.

In the past three years, the FBI has completed over 30 projects on the North Campus, 11 of which were celebrated on Monday. According to FBI officials, the most significant of these facilities is the Operations Building which will house over 1,300 personnel from a dozen FBI divisions.

The goal for the North Campus is to foster innovation and produce actionable intelligence to aid in FBI investigations and propel the FBI into the future.

The growing Redstone Arsenal presence serves key operation and support components from cyber and counterterrorism, to information technology, procurement and budget analysis.

