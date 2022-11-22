Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

FBI held ribbon cutting ceremony for North Campus, Operations Building at Redstone Arsenal

FBI held ribbon cutting ceremony for North Campus, Operations Building at Redstone Arsenal
FBI held ribbon cutting ceremony for North Campus, Operations Building at Redstone Arsenal(FBI)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday the FBI along with Senator Richard Shelby and partners in the United States Army, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of its North Campus.

In the past three years, the FBI has completed over 30 projects on the North Campus, 11 of which were celebrated on Monday. According to FBI officials, the most significant of these facilities is the Operations Building which will house over 1,300 personnel from a dozen FBI divisions.

The goal for the North Campus is to foster innovation and produce actionable intelligence to aid in FBI investigations and propel the FBI into the future.

The growing Redstone Arsenal presence serves key operation and support components from cyber and counterterrorism, to information technology, procurement and budget analysis.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former East Limestone teacher marries student he allegedly had sexual relations with
Former East Limestone teacher married student he allegedly had sexual relations with
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob...
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
Decatur Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location
Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42 of Hartselle
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office found escaped inmate dead in Falkville

Latest News

Catherine Findley
2 foreign exchange students removed from Valley Head woman’s home in drug investigation
A contractor has brought in additional trucks from other locations while five of the seven...
Huntsville waste removal crews operating on shifted routes
Tywan Jones (left) and Demarious Hamilton (right) were arrested for a shootout in the parking...
Second suspect arrested in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
Decatur Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash