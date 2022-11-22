Deals
Decatur motorcycle crash claims 1 life

The two-vehicle crash occurred on S Bethel Road around 10 p.m.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.

The man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.

