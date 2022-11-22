Deals
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges

Michelle Clark, 38
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has made an identity theft arrest.

On Oct.18 a resident of Decatur filed a report in reference to the theft and fraudulent use of her credit card, they said the card had been stolen and used at multiple locations in Decatur.

During the investigation led by Detective Michael Ferguson, Michelle Clark, 38 was identified as one of the people who used the victim’s card.

On Tuesday, Clark was located and placed under arrest for active warrants. Clark was booked and charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. She is being held on a $6,000 bond.

