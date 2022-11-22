A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words.

During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a digital landscape. That led her to also spend more time teaching her own children.

Little Diego Jr. picked up the skill quickly and has been taking off since. Now, videos of him are all over the TikTok reading and spelling new words he’s learning.

He showed us some of his flash cards skills while his parents shared more about how smart and sweet their children are!

