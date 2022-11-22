Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words.

During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a digital landscape. That led her to also spend more time teaching her own children.

Little Diego Jr. picked up the skill quickly and has been taking off since. Now, videos of him are all over the TikTok reading and spelling new words he’s learning.

He showed us some of his flash cards skills while his parents shared more about how smart and sweet their children are!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former East Limestone teacher marries student he allegedly had sexual relations with
Former East Limestone teacher married student he allegedly had sexual relations with
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob...
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
Decatur Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location
Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42 of Hartselle
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office found escaped inmate dead in Falkville