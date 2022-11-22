Deals
Aerojet Rocketdyne set to expand in Huntsville with new manufacturing facility
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Aerojet Rocketdyne announced on Monday the expansion of a 379,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport.

The facility will bring job opportunities, office space and increase manufacturing capacity for the nation’s defense production needs.

According to a release published by Aerojet Rocketdyne, the expansion further solidifies Huntsville as Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Inert Manufacturing Center of Excellence and better positions the site in Camden, Arkansas to support the continued growth of vital energetics capabilities for defense programs across multiple domains.

“Huntsville has been home to Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Defense Headquarters since its founding, and with this expansion of both talent and space, we’re pleased to grow our presence in the Rocket City,” Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president Eileen P. Drake said.

In 2016, Huntsville was chosen as the Defense Business Unit headquarters due to the engineering expertise in the area, close proximity to its government and prime customers and support from local and state leaders.

In those six years since being established as Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Defense Headquarters, the employee footprint has grown in the area by 700%. According to the release, more than 800 team members currently power the nation’s defense in Huntsville.

The facility is expected to be operational in 2023.

