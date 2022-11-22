Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

51-year-old man caught recording fiancee’s daughter in the shower, court docs say

Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.
Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.(Jo Naylor / CC BY 2.0)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested Monday morning after police say he secretly recorded his fiancee’s daughter while she showered.

Police charged 51-year-old Eric V. Walker with unlawful photography.

Officers were dispatched on Sunday to a home in Nashville after Walker’s fiancee said she found a video recording of her daughter in the shower on Walker’s phone, according to an affidavit.

The video shows Walker’s cell phone was positioned under the home’s bathroom door crack and pointed toward the shower, WSMV reported.

The woman’s daughter reviewed the recording and confirmed it was her in the shower, police said.

Police did not reveal the ages of the fiancee or the daughter.

Walker was arrested and has since been released, police said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former East Limestone teacher marries student he allegedly had sexual relations with
Former East Limestone teacher married student he allegedly had sexual relations with
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob...
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
Decatur Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location
Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42 of Hartselle
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office found escaped inmate dead in Falkville

Latest News

President Joe Biden announced his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan...
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Court seems skeptical of Trump claims in Mar-a-Lago case
FBI held ribbon cutting ceremony for North Campus, Operations Building at Redstone Arsenal
FBI held ribbon cutting ceremony for North Campus, Operations Building at Redstone Arsenal
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress