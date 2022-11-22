Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

2 foreign exchange students removed from Valley Head woman’s home in drug investigation

Catherine Findley
Catherine Findley(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - Two foreign exchange students were removed from a Valley Head woman’s home after an investigation was conducted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2.

According to a press release from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Catherine Findley, 52, was arrested and charged on Nov. 17 for two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office, the DeKalb County Drug Task Force and the ASSE - World Heritage (a foreign exchange student company). Both students were safely removed form the home and are in another state to continue the program.

Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement:

“I am so thankful this situation had a good ending. I pray that both students can put this behind them and continue with the program. We would like to thank the DCSO Investigations and Interdiction Unit, DTF and ASSE - World Heritage for protecting these students and working diligently until the students were safe, as things should be.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former East Limestone teacher marries student he allegedly had sexual relations with
Former East Limestone teacher married student he allegedly had sexual relations with
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob...
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
Decatur Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location
Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42 of Hartselle
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office found escaped inmate dead in Falkville

Latest News

A contractor has brought in additional trucks from other locations while five of the seven...
Huntsville waste removal crews operating on shifted routes
Tywan Jones (left) and Demarious Hamilton (right) were arrested for a shootout in the parking...
Second suspect arrested in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
Decatur Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
One person killed in Decatur motorcycle crash
One person killed in Morgan County motorcycle crash