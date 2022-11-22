2 foreign exchange students removed from Valley Head woman’s home in drug investigation

VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - Two foreign exchange students were removed from a Valley Head woman’s home after an investigation was conducted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2.

According to a press release from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Catherine Findley, 52, was arrested and charged on Nov. 17 for two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office, the DeKalb County Drug Task Force and the ASSE - World Heritage (a foreign exchange student company). Both students were safely removed form the home and are in another state to continue the program.

Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement:

“I am so thankful this situation had a good ending. I pray that both students can put this behind them and continue with the program. We would like to thank the DCSO Investigations and Interdiction Unit, DTF and ASSE - World Heritage for protecting these students and working diligently until the students were safe, as things should be.”

