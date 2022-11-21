Why Refuge Home Interiors is one of our fave places to shop for the holidays
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Finding the perfect pieces for your home should be a special experience.
That’s exactly what Refuge Home Interiors is hoping to give their customers when they walk through the doors.
Whether you’re looking for something small like a new candle or throw pillow or a new furniture piece, they’ve got everything, and with a lot of heart behind it all.
For more, visit refugehome.shop and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.