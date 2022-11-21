Why Refuge Home Interiors is one of our fave places to shop for the holidays

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Finding the perfect pieces for your home should be a special experience.

That’s exactly what Refuge Home Interiors is hoping to give their customers when they walk through the doors.

Whether you’re looking for something small like a new candle or throw pillow or a new furniture piece, they’ve got everything, and with a lot of heart behind it all.

For more, visit refugehome.shop and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

