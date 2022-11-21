TVL Producer Shanika tries out HOTWORX

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Thanks to Reese Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde,” we all know exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy. You may have also learned that in a basic science class.

Regardless, working up a good sweat is good for you physically and mentally. But when you crank the heat up at a place like Hotworx, get ready to crank up the sweat while you’re at it.

The fitness studio has gained popularity for its infrared sauna workouts. Members hop in a small sauna and work out on the bike, do some weights, try out some yoga, the list goes on.

TVL Producer Shanika tried out a workout at the new Huntsville location on Whitesburg Drive to see what it’s all about.

