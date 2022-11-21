Patton Rd. reopened after to gas leak
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville Fire & Rescue closed Patton Rd. in between Drake Ave. and Bob Wallace Ave. due to a gas leak around 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Patton Rd. was reopened to traffic just after 9:30 a.m.
Crews with Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas Operations worked to repair the leak.
