Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Patton Rd. reopened after to gas leak

(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville Fire & Rescue closed Patton Rd. in between Drake Ave. and Bob Wallace Ave. due to a gas leak around 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Patton Rd. was reopened to traffic just after 9:30 a.m.

Crews with Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas Operations worked to repair the leak.

Click here to view WAFF’s Interactive Traffic Map

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police arrest two people after chase.
Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville
A plantation house was completely destroyed in a fire Friday night.
Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire
Generic graphic.
Two killed, one injured in Russellville crash Friday night
The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s set to hold grand opening for Athens location
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location
Gov. Ivey also asked Marshall to not seek any other execution dates for death row inmates...
Gov. Ivey asks for review of execution protocol in Alabama
File photo of police tape.
One killed in Franklin Co. TN burglary
Scene of house fire in Gurley
Gurley home destroyed in early morning fire