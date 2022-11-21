One killed in Franklin Co. TN burglary

FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - One man was shot and killed during a burglary in Franklin County, Tennessee Sunday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a reported burglary on Freedom Ln. in Winchester around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found Jonathan Rollins, 47, with at least one gunshot wound.

Rollins was taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

