Limestone Co. Correctional Officer assaulted by inmate

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Friday.

Correctional Officer Ernest Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm in his cell, officials say. Madison hit Sterling several times in the head with a serving tray.

Sterling was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, he suffered fractures to his haw and soft tissue damage to his face. He underwent surgery on Saturday and has been discharged,

“I am deeply disturbed by the assault on one of our Correctional Officers,” Commissioner John Hamm stated. “These men and women perform a critical state service to ensure public safety and that sacrifice deserves to be recognized and applauded. Our thoughts and prayers are with officer Sterling and his family during this time.”

The Law Enforcement Services Division of ADOC is investigation the assault.

